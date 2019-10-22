Lysol Maker Reckitt Benckiser Shares Fall as New CEO Hits Reset Button

Reckitt Benckiser’s stock slid on Tuesday after consumer goods company’s new CEO hit the reset button and slashed sales expectations.

Laxman Narasimhan branded the company’s third quarter “disappointing” and lowered its 2019 guidance for the second time this year. The stock fell 2.5% in early trading.

The back story. Former PepsiCo executive Narasimhan took over as Reckitt Benckiser’s chief executive last month, replacing the retiring Rakesh Kapoor.

Kapoor encountered a number of problems towards the end of his eight-year tenure, including slowing growth, particularly in its health unit, and shifting consumer habits away from big-name brands.

In July the company, which makes disinfectant Lysol and fabric cleaner Woolite, cut its full-year sales guidance to between 2% and 3% growth from the previously guided 3% to 4%.

Last week rival Unilever missed sales estimates due to a slowdown in growth in India and China, two key emerging markets.

Nestlé also reported that growth in China has been flat so far this year.

What’s new. Reckitt Benckiser slashed its 2019 guidance for the second time this year and now expects revenue to be between flat and 2% growth.

The Dettol and Durex owner said third-quarter revenue rose 5.3% to £3.29 billion ($4.27 billion), led by a 4.5% rise in like-for-like sales in its hygiene home division.

Like-for-like sales grew 1.6%, missing consensus forecasts of a 3.2% rise.

Reckitt Benckiser’s health unit was the worst performer, with like-for-like sales dropping 0.3% due to weak flu medicine sales in the U.S. and struggling baby food sales in China.

Narasimhan said he was prioritising execution and operational performance “as a matter of urgency”. He also warned of “challenging market conditions in China”.

He said the company’s full-year operating margins would experience a modest decline, as it continued to invest in its brands.

Looking ahead. Narasimhan has hit the reset button at the earliest opportunity. The new chief executive also made it clear he will be sacrificing margin to invest in the company’s brands, at least in the short term.

He sounds confident and was certainly clear with his plan, but the Chinese slowdown and weakening consumer confidence around the world mean the challenging times may be here to stay for now.

