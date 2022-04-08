Lyra Therapeutics Soars 20% On Plans To Privately Place $100.5 Mln Of Securities

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) are surging more than 20% in the morning trade on Friday after the company announced its decision to raise about $100.5 million through private placement.

The company said certain investors have agreed to purchase 18,815,159 shares of the company at $4.22 per share and some investors have agreed to purchase pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of the company, with an exercise price of $0.001 per share, at a purchase price of $4.219 per share.

The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2022.

LYRA, currently at $5.32, has traded in the range of $3.30-$12.02 in the past 52 weeks.

