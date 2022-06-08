Lyra Therapeutics Rises to Second Place For Insider Buying After Execs Snap up Private Placement

Lyra Therapeutics (US:LYRA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel ear, nose and throat (ENT) therapies, saw significant insider buying from 5 insiders over the last 90 days, contributed to its share' 99.31 insider buying score that ranks it second of 14,473 screened constituents on the platform.

The insiders bought $36.52 million over the last 90 days, pushing insider ownership to 64.5% of the float. These insiders paid $4.22 per have an average gain near 40%, based on the current price of $6.90. Most of the insiders increased their stakes in a recent private placement.

The table below shows the most recent purchases that were not part of an automatic trading plan and a chart illustrating the short-term returns from these purchases. This data can be found on LYRA's insider trading and ownership report.

Latest analyst commentary:

Two weeks ago, broker Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an 'overweight' rating and a $15 price target. Analyst Louise Chen believes investors don't appreciate the sales potential of LYRA's product pipeline. The firm said upward earnings revisions from higher future sales could lift the shares.

William Blair's Tim Lugo believes Lyra's products position it to become a significant player in pre-and post-surgical CRS treatments. The US Food and Drug Administration approved the key ingredient in its LYR-210 and LYR-220 therapies. That also exposes it to less clinical risk than its peers.

Analysts give LYRA a consensus 'buy' rating and an average target price of $19.25, implying a 227% upside. The consensus target for the stock has remained well above the share price, given the significant upside potential, but has fallen from the $25 range it held throughout 2021.

