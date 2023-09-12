News & Insights

Lyra Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results From BEACON Phase 2 Study Of LYR-220

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) announced Tuesday positive topline results from the BEACON Phase 2 clinical study of LYR-220 in adult patients with CRS, with and without polyps, who have had prior ethmoid sinus surgery.

The study met its primary safety endpoint, with no serious adverse events observed. Most commonly reported adverse events included sinusitis, nasopharyngitis, bronchitis, and COVID-19.

LYR-220 is a bioresorbable nasal matrix designed to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory medication (mometasone furoate; MF) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS.

