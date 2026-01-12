LYRA Plunges 55% After Company Halts Lead Program And Begins Strategic Review

(RTTNews) - Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) shares are down 55% after the company announced a major corporate restructuring, including the suspension of development for its lead product candidate LYR-210 and a significant workforce reduction.

The Watertown-based clinical-stage biotechnology company said its Board of Directors has decided to discontinue product development operations and shift its focus entirely toward evaluating strategic alternatives. The update marks a major turning point for the company, which has spent years advancing implantable anti-inflammatory therapies for chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).

Program Discontinuation and Workforce Reduction:

Lyra said it will suspend further development of LYR-210, its Phase 3-stage investigational therapy for CRS without nasal polyps. The decision follows an internal review of strategic options initiated in May 2024.

As part of the restructuring, the company will implement a workforce reduction affecting its remaining 28 employees, along with additional cost-saving measures to preserve capital. CEO Maria Palasis, Ph.D., and CFO Jason Cavalier will remain with the company as consultants to support the strategic review process.

Lyra has engaged SSG Capital Advisors to assist in evaluating potential transactions, which may include partnerships, asset sales, or other strategic paths. The company cautioned that there is no guarantee any transaction will occur or be completed on favorable terms.

Background on LYR-210 and Clinical Progress:

The update comes despite Lyra reporting positive Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN 2 data in June 2025, where LYR-210 achieved statistically significant results on primary and key secondary endpoints in CRS patients without nasal polyps.

The company had previously outlined a development plan, including an additional Phase 3 trial, following discussions with the U.S.FDA. Lyra estimates that nearly three million CRS patients in the U.S. fail medical management each year and could have been eligible for LYR-210, underscoring the commercial potential of the program prior to its suspension.

As of September 30, 2025, the company reported $22.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Following the restructuring, the company expects its cash runway to extend into the third quarter of 2026, providing time to pursue strategic alternatives.

LYRA has traded between $1.78 and $37.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.69, down 55%.

