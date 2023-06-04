Lyons Bancorp (LYBC) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Lyons Bancorp said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.02%, the lowest has been 2.48%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyons Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYBC is 0.05%, a decrease of 51.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 100.00% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canandaigua National holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYBC by 20.86% over the last quarter.

