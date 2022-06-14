Lyondell's Houston, Texas refinery reports 'all clear' after unit fire

Updates with 'all clear', details

June 14 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries' LYB.N 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Houston reported an 'all clear' following a fire in a unit within its facility on Tuesday, according to a community alert message.

"There is no release of material off site and no need for action by the community," the alert had said.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this month that LyondellBasell plans to shut the Houston oil refinery by the end of next year but could close it sooner if an equipment failure hits major units, citing two people familiar with the company's operations.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

