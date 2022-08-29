Lyondell's Houston large CDU to return to full production by Friday -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N plans to return the large crude distillation unit (CDU) to full production by Friday at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 147,000-bpd 537 CDU was shut on Aug. 15 to replace trays used to collect motor fuel feedstocks the unit makes by breaking down crude oil, the sources said. The 537 CDU has restarted and is on warm circulation ahead of being brought up to full production by the end of the week.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Kim Coghill)

