LyondellBasell's Spheripol Technology Selected by Indian Oil

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB recently announced that Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (“IOCL”) will employ its Spheripol technology for a new 450 KTA polypropylene plant that will be built in Panipat, Haryana State, India.



IOCL is currently operating polypropylene plants with total capacity of 1,300 KTA at the Panipat and Paradip sites in India. These facilities are based on LyondellBasell’s proprietary Spheripol technology. Additionally, Indian Oil is using LyondellBasell's Hostalen technology to produce 300 KTA of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) product. Indian Oil aims to double the polypropylene production capacity over the next five years.



The Spheripol technology is the leading process technology for polypropylene. It has more than 27 million tons of licensed capacity. Spheripol’s latest fifth-generation technology includes process improvements that enhance operational efficiency. The plant will start operations using the Avant ZN catalyst.



By optionally joining the Technical Service program of LyondellBasell, new licensees can enjoy the benefits of its in-house expertise of catalyst know-how, ongoing production improvement and sustainable product development.



Other than the Spheripol process technology, LyondellBasell’s range of approved polyolefin processes and catalysts includes Hostalen, Spherizone, Lupotech, Spherilene, Metocene PP and Avant.



