LyondellBasell's (LYB) Spheripol Chosen by Baofeng Project

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has announced that Inner Mongolia Baofeng New Material Co., Ltd., a fully owned Chinese division of Ningxia Baofeng, will use the LyondellBasell Spheripol technology for its new facility.

The technology, used for four polypropylene (PP) lines, each generating 500 KTA of polypropylene, will be constructed in Erdos, Inner Mongolia, P.R. China. Operations will begin using the Avant ZN catalyst.

Spheripol technology is based on polypropylene process and has a capacity of more than 30 million tons. The latest version includes advanced methods that further maximize efficiency. It has wide global acceptability for its operating cost benefits, outstanding product properties and plant operability.

New licensees, which opt to join LyondellBasell’s Technical Service program, are expected to gain from the company’s expertise in production improvement and sustainable development.

LyondellBasell noted that the selection of its technology for Baofeng’s 2,000 KTA project is a great feat.

Shares of LyondellBasell have rallied 62.2% in a year, slightly higher than the industry‘s growth of 61.2%. The company has a projected earnings growth rate of 165.4% for the current year.

In the first quarter, the company’s earnings per share of $3.18 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65. Revenues increased 21.2% year over year to $9,082 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,328.5 million. The company witnessed strong consumer-driven demand, industry-supply constraints and recovery in the durable goods market.

LyondellBasell noted that it anticipates operating at nearly full capacity globally to meet the strong demand that is expected to persist owing to low inventories and maintenance downtime across industry. Strong North American integrated polyethylene margins are expected to continue as U.S. producers look to fulfill domestic order backlogs, rebuild inventories and serve export demand.

In the second half of 2021, it is expected that increased mobility will drive higher demand for gasoline and jet fuel, improving margins for its Refining and Oxyfuels & Related Products businesses. Moderating feedstock cost is also expected to increase second-quarter margins for the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, LyondellBasell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Cabot Corporation CBT, Dow Inc. DOW and Olin Corporation OLN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cabot has a projected earnings growth rate of 125.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have risen 71.2% in a year.

Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of 261.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have jumped 77.7% in a year.

Olin has a projected earnings growth rate of 325.6% for the current year. The company’s shares have seen a surge of 321.1% in a year.

