LyondellBasell's (LYB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB is among the leading plastics, chemical and refining companies globally.



Earnings



LyondellBasell’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.91 per share for the fourth quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.



Revenues



Revenues went down 7.9% year over year to $8,179 million in the reported quarter. The figure also trailed the consensus mark of $8,427.1 million.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and EPS Surprise

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-eps-surprise | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

Estimate Trend & Surprise History



Investors should note that the earnings estimate for LyondellBasell for the fourth quarter has seen a downtrend over the last 60 days. LyondellBasell has missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters with an average negative surprise of 4.8%.



Key Stats/Developments to Note



LyondellBasell expects normal seasonal improvements in its businesses gradually through the second and third quarters of 2020. The company believes that a rebound in industrial demand as well as favorable resolution of trade policies will provide substantial upside for the industry. It believes that the foundations of cost management, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation will continue to serve amid the current challenging environment.



Zacks Rank



LyondellBasell currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Market Reaction



LyondellBasell’s shares were down 3% in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



