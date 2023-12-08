News & Insights

Markets
LYB

LyondellBasell To Sell Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives Business To INEOS For $700 Mln

December 08, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), a specialty chemicals industry, Friday said it entered into an agreement to sell its Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives (EO&D) business and production facility to INEOS Oxide for $700 million.

Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell CEO commented, "Successful execution of this strategic pillar involves making difficult decisions to divest businesses which are not part of our core."

The transaction is expected to close in second quarter of 2024, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, LyondellBasell's stock was slipping 0.14%, to $92.05, while it closed at $92.18, down 0.27% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.