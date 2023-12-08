LyondellBasell to sell Bayport plant to INEOS Oxide for $700 million

Dec 8 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell LYB.N said on Friday it has entered into an agreement to sell its production facility located in Bayport, Texas and its ethylene oxide and derivatives business to chemical maker INEOS Oxide for $700 million.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.