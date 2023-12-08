News & Insights

US Markets
LYB

LyondellBasell to sell Bayport plant to INEOS Oxide for $700 million

December 08, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell LYB.N said on Friday it has entered into an agreement to sell its production facility located in Bayport, Texas and its ethylene oxide and derivatives business to chemical maker INEOS Oxide for $700 million.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.