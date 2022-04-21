Markets
LyondellBasell To Cease Operation Of Houston Refinery

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell (LYB) said it decided to cease operation of its Houston Refinery no later than December 31, 2023.

In the interim, the company will continue serving the fuels market, which is expected to remain strong in the near-term, and consider potential transactions and alternatives for the site, LyondellBasell said in a statement.

LyondellBasell's Houston Refinery has a rated capacity to transform 268,000 barrels per day of crude oil into transportation fuels and other products including lubricants, chemical intermediates and petroleum coke.

