LyondellBasell To Buy Mepol Group; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Dutch chemical company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced Monday its agreement to acquire Mepol Group, a manufacturer of recycled, high-performing technical compounds located in Italy and Poland. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition consists of Mepol S.r.l. and its subsidiaries Polar S.r.l. and Industrial Technology Investments Poland Sp.z.o.o. The company noted that facilities in Poland and Italy will produce recycled and polymer compounds for diverse markets.

The transaction closing is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. During this period, Mepol Group will continue to operate on a standalone basis.

In the deal, Jones Day and Wardynski & Partners served as LyondellBasell's legal advisor, while Special Affairs S.r.l. served as Mepol Group's financial advisor and Gitti & Partners is acting as its legal advisor.

Torkel Rhenman, executive vice president of Advanced Polymer Solutions, said, "With Mepol Group's expertise in sustainable compounds and LyondellBasell's scale, we will enhance our CirculenRecover and other sustainable solutions for our customers."

