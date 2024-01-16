News & Insights

LyondellBasell to buy 35% stake in NATPET for $500 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

January 16, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds deal details and background in paragraphs 2-4)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chemical company LyondellBasell said on Tuesday it will buy a 35% stake in Saudi Arabia-based National Petrochemical Industrial Co (NATPET) from Alujain for about $500 million.

The deal will help Lyondell grow and upgrade its core polypropylene (PP) business through access to advantaged feedstocks and additional product marketing capacity in a strategic region, the company said.

NATPET currently has an annual PP production capacity of about 400,000 tons. PP is used to make a wide variety of products from food and drink containers, disposable diapers to medicines.

Petrochemicals firm Alujain and Lyondell are also planning to construct a new propylene via propane dehydrogenation and PP facility at a NATPET site in Saudi Arabia, subject to a final investment decision. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94)) Keywords: ALUJAIN JV/LYONDELL (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

