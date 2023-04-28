LyondellBasell To Become 100% Owner Of Quality Circular Polymers

News & Insights

April 28, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell (LYB) and Veolia Belgium have signed an agreement to restructure the ownership of Quality Circular Polymers BV recycling facilities. Veolia will sell its 50% share to LyondellBasell which will become 100% owner of Quality Circular Polymers.

The QCP mechanical recycling facilities produce special blends, using household plastic waste.

"The demand for circular solutions continues to grow, and LyondellBasell is committed to creating solutions for everyday sustainable living," said Yvonne van der Laan, executive vice president, Circular & Low Carbon Solutions of LyondellBasell.

