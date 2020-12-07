Markets
LyondellBasell, SUEZ Announce Acquisition Of TIVACO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell (LYB) and SUEZ jointly announced the acquisition of TIVACO, a plastics recycling company located in Blandain, Belgium. TIVACO will become part of Quality Circular Polymers (QCP), existing 50/50 plastics recycling joint venture. With this, QCP will increase its production capacity for recycled materials to approximately 55,000 tonnes per year.

The TIVACO facility operates five production lines capable of processing approximately 22,000 tonnes of recycled plastic per year.

SUEZ and LyondellBasell are members of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a global, cross-value chain non-profit organization committed to ending plastic waste in the environment.

