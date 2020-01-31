LyondellBasell Q4 Income From Cont. Ops. Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.83 compared to $1.79, prior year. Income from continuing operations was $612 million, compared to $697 million, last year. EBITDA declined to $1.17 billion from $1.21 billion.

Fourth-quarter sales and other operating revenues declined year-on-year to $8.18 billion from $8.88 billion, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter.

"We anticipate typical seasonal improvements for our businesses as we progress through the second and third quarters of 2020," said Bob Patel, LyondellBasell CEO.

