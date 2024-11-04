LyondellBasell price target lowered to $95 from $99 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead lowered the firm’s price target on LyondellBasell (LYB) to $95 from $99 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the chemical markets are at a “prolonged trough.”
