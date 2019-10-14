LyondellBasell Names Michael McMurray CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell (LYB) announced the appointment of Michael McMurray as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 5, 2019. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Owens Corning. Prior to Owens Corning, McMurray spent 21 years with Royal Dutch Shell. He replaces Thomas Aebischer as CFO.

Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, said: "Because he has worked both upstream and downstream of LyondellBasell, he has a unique perspective on market dynamics and how we can continue to create and deliver value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.