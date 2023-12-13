LyondellBasell (LYB) Transforms Maritime Waste to New Plastics

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has participated in a ground-breaking value chain collaboration aimed at transforming maritime waste into innovative plastics. A renowned German OEM and a specialized recycling company with expertise in mechanically recycling plastic waste are involved in this collaboration.



Recycling marine plastic has only historically been used by the automotive industry to create fibers for new car parts. But now that CirculenRecover PPC TRC 2179N is available, this recycling can be utilized for injection molding for the first time. This innovation creates new opportunities for using recycled plastics.



End-of-life fishing nets are gathered and carefully sorted by type as part of this collaboration. After that, they undergo processing to produce a premium plastic recycle. This recycled material is combined with virgin compounds by LyondellBasell to create the grade CirculenRecover PPC TRC 2179N.



The injection-molded parts composed of CirculenRecover PPC TRC 2179N are trim pieces utilized in the interior of different car models' visible sections. The automotive industry will be able to use this development to increase environmental responsibility and sustainability on a large scale.



Shares of LyondellBasell have gained 9.5% over the past year against a 13.7% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on its third-quarter call, said that it anticipates seasonally lower demand across most industries in the fourth quarter. Higher feedstock costs, new industry capacity and slowing Chinese demand growth continue to put pressure on global olefins and polyolefins margins. Following the end of the summer driving season, oxyfuels and refining margins are projected to fall.



Nonetheless, oxyfuel margins are expected to remain significantly higher than historical averages. LyondellBasell plans to operate its assets in line with market demand during the fourth quarter, with average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, 75% for European O&P assets and 70% for Intermediates & Derivatives assets.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Denison Mines has a projected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 225%, on average. The stock is up around 58.8% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Axalta has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.4% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AXTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.7%, on average. The stock is up around 23.7% in a year.



Hawkins has a projected earnings growth rate of 21% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Hawkins delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 27.5%, on average. HWKN shares are up around 61% in a year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.