LyondellBasell (LYB) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 29, before the opening bell. The company is likely to have benefited from favorable market trends and higher demand for its products in a global economic recovery.

LyondellBasell beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters while missing the same twice. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 2%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of around 14.9% in the last reported quarter.

Shares of LyondellBasell have declined 11.9% in the past year compared with a 10.9% fall of the industry.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter consolidated sales for LyondellBasell is pegged at $14,401 million, suggesting an increase of around 24.6% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales in LyondellBasell’s Olefins & Polyolefins — Americas unit is currently pegged at $3,910 million, suggesting an increase of 5% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales in the Olefins & Polyolefins — Europe, Asia, International segment is currently pegged at $3,847 million, which calls for an increase of 11.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment is pegged at $1,479 million, suggesting a 10.7% year-over-year rise.

The consensus mark for sales in the Intermediates and Derivatives segment is currently pegged at $3,531 million, indicating an increase of 36.6% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales in the Refining segment is currently at $3,151 million, which indicates an increase of 62% year over year.

The consensus mark for sales in the Technology segment is currently pegged at $195 million, calling for an increase of 6.6% year over year.

Factors at Play in Q2

The company is likely to have benefited from strong demand in the second quarter. Strong demand for polymers and higher product prices are expected to have driven results in the Olefins & Polyolefins — Americas unit. Performance in the Olefins & Polyolefins — EAI unit is expected to have been aided by healthy demand and higher prices.

The company’s volumes in the Intermediates and Derivatives segment are likely to have increased in the second quarter on strong demand for durable goods from building and construction markets. It is also likely to have witnessed improved margins in its Oxyfuels & Related Products business on lower butane feedstock costs. The recovery in automotive demand is expected to have supported results in the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment. Margins in the Refining segment are also likely to have been aided by higher demand for transportation fuels.

The company is also expected to have witnessed some headwinds stemming from higher feedstock and energy costs in the June quarter. LYB is also likely to have faced headwinds due to maintenance turnarounds. Lockdowns in China might have also affected results in Asia in the second quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LyondellBasell this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for LyondellBasell is -1.78%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $4.94. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: LyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on Aug 3, has an Earnings ESP of +11.9% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle’s second-quarter earnings has been revised 21.5% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for ALB’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at $2.94.

Cabot Corporation CBT, slated to release earnings on Aug 8, has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The consensus estimate for Cabot’s fiscal third-quarter earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $1.53.

Eastman Chemical Company EMN, slated to release earnings on Jul 28, has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMN’s second-quarter earnings has revised 0.7% upward over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for EMN’s earnings for the second quarter stands at $2.69.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



