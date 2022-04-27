LyondellBasell (LYB) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 29, before the opening bell. The company is likely to have benefited from favorable market trends and higher demand for its products in a global economic recovery.

LyondellBasell beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters, while missing the same twice. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 3.3%, on average. The company posted a negative earnings surprise of around 5.7% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for LyondellBasell this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for LyondellBasell is +1.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.60. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: LyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter consolidated sales for LyondellBasell is pegged at $12,311 million, suggesting an increase of around 35.6% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales in LyondellBasell’s Olefins & Polyolefins — Americas unit is currently pegged at $3,745 million, which suggests an increase of 31% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales in the Olefins & Polyolefins — Europe, Asia, International segment is currently pegged at $3,566 million, which suggests an increase of 17% year over year.

The consensus estimate for the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment stands at $1,219 million, suggesting a 4% year-over-year decline.

The consensus mark for sales in the Intermediates and Derivatives segment is currently pegged at $2,673 million, which suggests an increase of 51.3% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales in the Refining segment is currently at $2,716 million, which indicates an increase of 141.2% year over year.

The consensus mark for sales in the Technology segment is currently pegged at $185 million, calling for an increase of 12.1% year over year.

Factors at Play in Q1

The company is likely to have benefited from strong seasonal demand in the first quarter. Strong consumer demand is also likely to have supported polyethylene pricing during the quarter, and have driven results in the Olefins & Polyolefins — Americas unit.

The company’s volumes in the Intermediates and Derivatives segment are likely to have increased in the first quarter on strong demand for propylene oxide and derivatives and acetyls products. It is also likely to have witnessed improved margins in its Oxyfuels & Related Products business on lower butane feedstock costs.

The company is also expected to have witnessed some headwinds stemming from higher feedstock and energy costs in the March quarter. This might have affected its Olefins & Polyolefins — Europe, Asia, International segment.

LYB is also expected to have faced volume pressure as semiconductor shortages are hurting demand in the polymers serving automotive and electronic end markets. It is also likely to have faced headwinds due to maintenance turnarounds.

