LyondellBasell (LYB) Technology Chosen for Inner Mongolia Plants

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB announced that Inner Mongolia Rongxin Co., Ltd. will deploy LyondellBasell Spheripol and Hostalen Advanced Cascade Process technologies in its new plant.



The process technology will be used to build a 500 kilotons per year (KTA) Spheripol polypropylene plant and a 400 KTA Hostalen ACP high-density polyethylene plant in Ordos City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the People’s Republic of China.



Spheripol technology is the top polypropylene (PP) processing technology, with more than 35 million tons of licensed capacity. The latest fifth-generation Spheripol technology incorporates process enhancements that increase operating efficiency. The facility will begin operations with Avant ZN catalyst.



The Hostalen ACP process technology produces high-performance, multi-modal HDPE resins with industry-leading stiffness/toughness balance, impact resistance, high stress cracking resistance, and process benefits for use in pressure pipe, film, and blow molding applications. The Hostalen ACP facility will begin operations with Avant Z501 and Avant Z509-1 catalysts, producing a full spectrum of multi-modal HDPE products.



Shares of LyondellBasell have gained 15% over the past year against the 6.3% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company expects seasonally slow demand and economic uncertainty in the first quarter of 2024. Low ethane raw material costs continue to enhance North American Olefins & Polyolefins profits, while regional demand improves modestly. LYB expects oxyfuels and refining margins to be within normal winter seasonal levels.



Seasonal demand is projected to improve in the spring and summer across worldwide markets. LYB aims to run Olefins & Polyolefins Americas assets at around 80%, and Olefins & Polyolefins EAI assets and Intermediates & Derivatives assets at roughly 75%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corporation DNN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



Denison Mines presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared 73.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 44.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 24.8%, on average. AMR shares have surged 99.9% in a year.

