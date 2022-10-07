LyondellBasell (LYB) Stock Moves -1.87%: What You Should Know

LyondellBasell (LYB) closed the most recent trading day at $78.62, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner and chemical company had lost 2.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.51% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LyondellBasell as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LyondellBasell is projected to report earnings of $3.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.4 billion, up 5.51% from the prior-year quarter.

LYB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.58 per share and revenue of $53.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.35% and +16.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LyondellBasell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.98% lower. LyondellBasell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, LyondellBasell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.68.

It is also worth noting that LYB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LYB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)



