LyondellBasell (LYB) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, LyondellBasell (LYB) closed at $86.90, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner and chemical company had lost 1.83% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LyondellBasell as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.26, up 94.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.39 billion, up 56.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.89 per share and revenue of $45.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +236.72% and +64.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LyondellBasell should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.53% lower. LyondellBasell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LyondellBasell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.24, so we one might conclude that LyondellBasell is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LYB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LYB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

