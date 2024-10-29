LyondellBasell (LYB) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that LyondellBasell (LYB) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.27 billion, declining 3.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some LyondellBasell metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions' at $964.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas' should come in at $3.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' to come in at $2.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Refining' will likely reach $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Technology' will reach $177.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives' should arrive at $2.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas' will reach $749.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $479 million.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives' to reach $358.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $708 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions' of $38.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EBITDA- Technology' reaching $109.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $146 million.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Refining' stands at -$3.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76 million.



Shares of LyondellBasell have demonstrated returns of -8.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LYB is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

