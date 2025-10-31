LyondellBasell (LYB) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, LyondellBasell (LYB) reported revenue of $7.73 billion, down 25.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.49 billion, representing a surprise of +3.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions : $870 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $890.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

: $870 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $890.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%. Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas : $2.61 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

: $2.61 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%. Revenues- Other/Eliminations : $-794 million compared to the $-999.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.5% year over year.

: $-794 million compared to the $-999.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.5% year over year. Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives : $2.34 billion versus $2.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.

: $2.34 billion versus $2.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change. Revenues- Technology : $115 million versus $137 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.2% change.

: $115 million versus $137 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.2% change. Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International : $2.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

: $2.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%. EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas : $418 million versus $463.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $418 million versus $463.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. EBITDA- Technology : $15 million compared to the $34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $15 million compared to the $34 million average estimate based on two analysts. EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives: $303 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.69 million.

Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of LyondellBasell have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

