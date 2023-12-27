LyondellBasell (LYB) & Pigeon to Advance Baby Nursing Bottles

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB announced that it has collaborated with Pigeon Singapore to advance sustainable research and development efforts in baby nursing bottles.



As part of its transition from 100% virgin polypropylene resins, Pigeon is renewing its line of nursing bottles and will now utilize the bio-based CirculenRenew polypropylene polymers (PP) from LyondellBasell.



LyondellBasell’s bio-based CirculenRenew PPs are utilized in the cap and hood of the updated Pigeon SofTouch T-Ester, PPSU and Glass nursing bottles, as well as the cap, hood and bottle of the PP nursing bottle and PP straw bottle. They are also utilized in the PP straw bottle's handle.



CirculenRenew polymers from LYB are manufactured using renewable feedstocks obtained from bio-based wastes and residual oils, such as used cooking oils. These feedstocks are employed alongside traditional feedstocks in the company’s conventional production processes and assigned to CirculenRenew products using an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach. When compared with fossil-based feedstocks, the usage of renewable feedstocks has a smaller carbon footprint.



LYB remains committed to creating solutions for everyday sustainable living and assisting customers in attaining their sustainability goals. LyondellBasell's collaboration with Pigeon Singapore marks a watershed moment for the company, which is now offering CirculenRenew grades for infant products for the first time.



Shares of LyondellBasell have risen 17.8% over the past year against a 3.4% decline of its industry.



The company, on its third-quarter call, said that it anticipates seasonally lower demand across most industries in the fourth quarter. Higher feedstock costs, new industry capacity and slowing Chinese demand growth continue to put pressure on global olefins and polyolefins (O&P) margins. Following the end of the summer driving season, oxyfuels and refining margins are projected to fall.



Nonetheless, oxyfuel margins are expected to remain significantly higher than historical averages. LYB plans to operate its assets in line with market demand during the fourth quarter, with average operating rates of 85% for North American O&P assets, 75% for European O&P assets and 70% for Intermediates & Derivatives assets.

