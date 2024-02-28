LyondellBasell (LYB) Petrothene T3XL7420 to Drive Cost Savings

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has launched Petrothene T3XL7420, a cross-linkable, all-in-one flame retardant compound that is projected to result in significant cost reductions while streamlining manufacturing processes. This product also raises the quality of end products for wire makers in the automotive and appliance industries. LyondellBasell developed this novel compound in response to customer demand and industry needs to optimize production line speeds and improve manufacturing efficiency.



Petrothene T3XL7420 has been specifically designed for use in the Society of Automotive Engineers primary wire applications, International Organization for Standardization thin wall applications, and Underwriters Laboratories and Canadian Standards Association appliance wire. Petrothene T3XL7420 has various advantages that make it an appealing choice for wire makers, including improved cure kinetics, higher stiffness for faster small gauge wire assembly and superior barrier performance when compared to other Petrothene XL.



Petrothene T3XL7420 has passed extensive testing and certification procedures to ensure its quality and dependability. LyondellBasell's recent development strengthens its position as a leading producer of creative solutions for the wire and cable sector, and the company anticipates that this compound will become the preferred product for a wide range of automotive and appliance wiring applications.



Shares of LyondellBasell have gained 3.1% over the past year compared with an 15.7% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company expects seasonally slow demand and economic uncertainty in the first quarter of 2024. Low ethane raw material costs continue to enhance North American Olefins & Polyolefins profits while regional demand improves modestly. LYB expects oxyfuels and refining margins to be within normal winter seasonal levels.



In China, January demand was sluggish as purchasers controlled their stocks ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays and growth remained unclear. Seasonal demand is likely to improve in spring and summer in worldwide markets. LYB aims to run Olefins & Polyolefins Americas assets at around 80%, and Olefins & Polyolefins EAI assets and Intermediates & Derivatives assets at roughly 75%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include United States Steel Corporation X, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



United States Steel carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). X beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 54.8%. The company’s shares have soared 54.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 34.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares are up around 161.4% in a year.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.