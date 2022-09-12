LyondellBasell (LYB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, LyondellBasell (LYB) closed at $85.31, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner and chemical company had lost 8.88% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

LyondellBasell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LyondellBasell is projected to report earnings of $4.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.95 billion, up 9.84% from the prior-year quarter.

LYB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.04 per share and revenue of $54.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.32% and +17.42%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LyondellBasell should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.76% lower. LyondellBasell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LyondellBasell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.92.

Also, we should mention that LYB has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)



