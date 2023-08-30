LyondellBasell (LYB) Offers New Product Grades for CirculenRecover

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has introduced eight new product compounds under its CirculenRecover portfolio. These products can assist customers in achieving circularity in their plastic packaging usage by expanding recycled content usage and diverting more plastic from landfill or incineration.



CirculenRecover contains products with up to 100% Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) and is designed to meet the performance requirements of a wide range of popular applications.



These new CirculenRecover compounds, which are now available in North America, provide single-pellet solutions across a range of PCR levels to meet the needs of brand owners. Although the products have a wide range of applications, they are especially well suited for industrial and food packaging applications, including consumer rigid and flexible packaging materials such as caps, closures, crates, bottles or film.



Shares of LYB have risen 18.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 5.6% growth.



In the third quarter, LyondellBasell expects soft demand due to ongoing economic uncertainty to offset the usual benefits from summer seasonality. Challenging petrochemical margins are being influenced by stagnant demand, volatile feedstock costs and increased capacity in North America and China. However, the company anticipates attractive oxyfuels and refining margins, supported by summer demand for transportation fuels. During this period, LyondellBasell plans to maintain average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, and 75% for European O&P as well as Intermediates & Derivatives assets, in accordance withglobal marketdemand.



Despite the current challenging economic conditions and a slower recovery in China, the company remains committed to its long-term strategy. LyondellBasell is focused on advancing in Circular & Low Carbon solutions. Its Value Enhancement Program is benefiting shareholders.

