LyondellBasell (LYB) Launches Luflexen hyPE56PFA for Packaging

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB recently unveiled Luflexen hyPE56PFA, a breakthrough in high-density polymers suited for advanced packaging film and technical film applications.



Luflexen hyPE56PFA has been designed to meet the stringent requirements of the packaging sector, including bags, food packaging, pet food, and a variety of technical applications. Its distinct qualities make it the ideal alternative for consumers seeking uncompromised density, stiffness, minimal flow and flawless extrusion properties.



This is the new standard for LYB’s customers looking to create stunningly transparent high-density films for a wide range of packaging applications. Furthermore, it promotes circularity by enabling mono-material packaging design. LyondellBasell Luflexen hyPE56PFA ushers in a new era of transparency in high-density packaging films, giving brands a competitive advantage when it comes to packaging aesthetics.



Shares of LYB have gained 19.6% over the past year compared with a 4.7% rise of its industry.



In the third quarter of 2023, LyondellBasell expects soft demand due to ongoing economic uncertainty to offset the usual benefits from summer seasonality. Challenging petrochemical margins are being influenced by stagnant demand, volatile feedstock costs and increased capacity in North America and China.



However, the company anticipates attractive oxyfuels and refining margins, supported by summer demand for transportation fuels. LyondellBasell plans to maintain average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, and 75% for European O&P as well as Intermediates & Derivatives assets, in accordance withglobal marketdemand.



Despite the current challenging economic conditions and a slower recovery in China, the company remains committed to its long-term strategy. LyondellBasell is focused on advancing in Circular & Low Carbon Solutions. Its Value Enhancement Program is benefiting shareholders.

LyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and The Andersons Inc. ANDE.



Koppers has a projected earnings growth rate of 7.5% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Koppers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.7%, on average. The stock is up around 70.3% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has rallied roughly 96.7% in the past year. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting in one. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has gained roughly 57.8% in the past year. ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.

