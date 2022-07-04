LyondellBasell (LYB) Inks First Two Renewable Energy PPA

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB recently signed its first two U.S. power purchase agreements (“PPA”), supporting its climate goal to obtain a minimum of 50% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The combined agreements represent 216 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy, which is expected to generate roughly 628,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean power each year. Around 15% of the company’s total scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions come from its electricity consumption. These agreements will facilitate the company to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by around 225,000 metric tons each year.

The company has signed a PPA with ENGIE North America for 100 MW of renewable electricity sourced from ENGIE's new Limestone wind project in Texas' Navarro and Limestone counties. The project is anticipated to be operational by the end of this year.

The company also signed a PPA with Buckeye Partners for 116 MW of renewable electricity obtained from its Files solar project located in Hill County outside of Dallas, TX. The solar farm is projected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2023.

In its last earnings call, the company stated that it expects certain improvements in summer seasonal demand to extend market strength for its products as the global economy continues to navigate geopolitical uncertainty and volatile costs for energy and feedstocks.

Outside China, it projects benefits from sustained demand for consumer packaging, higher volumes for automotive polymer compounds, seasonal demand for durable goods utilized in building and construction markets and strong markets for its oxyfuels products. It anticipates a favorable outlook for its refining segment before exiting the business by the end of 2023.

In the second quarter, LyondellBasell's margins are projected to improve, led by prices for products catching up with increased feedstock and energy costs.

