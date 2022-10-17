LyondellBasell (LYB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, LyondellBasell (LYB) closed at $78.32, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner and chemical company had gained 0.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

LyondellBasell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.11, down 40.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.46 billion, up 6.02% from the prior-year quarter.

LYB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.49 per share and revenue of $53.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.34% and +16.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LyondellBasell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.15% lower. LyondellBasell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LyondellBasell has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.55.

Meanwhile, LYB's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LYB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



