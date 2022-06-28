LyondellBasell (LYB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

LyondellBasell (LYB) closed the most recent trading day at $88.42, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner and chemical company had lost 24.65% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 15.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

LyondellBasell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LyondellBasell to post earnings of $4.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.35 billion, up 24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.85 per share and revenue of $53.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.87% and +16.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LyondellBasell should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.01% higher within the past month. LyondellBasell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LyondellBasell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.42, so we one might conclude that LyondellBasell is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that LYB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

