LyondellBasell (LYB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

LyondellBasell (LYB) closed at $92.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner and chemical company had gained 2.8% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

LyondellBasell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LyondellBasell to post earnings of $4.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.39 billion, up 56.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.89 per share and revenue of $45.66 billion, which would represent changes of +236.72% and +64.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LyondellBasell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. LyondellBasell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LyondellBasell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.27, so we one might conclude that LyondellBasell is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that LYB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

