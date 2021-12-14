LyondellBasell (LYB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

LyondellBasell (LYB) closed at $89.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner and chemical company had lost 7.95% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LyondellBasell as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.30, up 96.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.39 billion, up 56.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.93 per share and revenue of $45.66 billion, which would represent changes of +237.43% and +64.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LyondellBasell should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% lower. LyondellBasell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note LyondellBasell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.82, which means LyondellBasell is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LYB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LYB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

