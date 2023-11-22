LyondellBasell (LYB) Expands With New UK Distribution Hub

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has unveiled a new Polyolefins distribution hub in the United Kingdom. This move is part of the company's continued commitment to improving the customer experience by bringing inventory closer to its customers' locations. Order lead times will be reduced as a result of this move.



LyondellBasell's global footprint includes a distribution hub in the United Kingdom. This new hub, in addition to the company's existing distribution channels, represents a big step forward in providing clients with faster access to the company's products.



The establishment of this new hub in the United Kingdom is the result of a combined effort with logistics specialist Bertschi, which has a long history of competence in the industry. The hub will be strategically positioned in Middlesborough to ensure optimal distribution and timely delivery.



LyondellBasell's logistics expertise and commitment to customer-centric solutions are expected to contribute to the success of this distribution hub.



Shares of LyondellBasell have gained 8.6% over the past year against a 14.5% decline of its industry.



The company, on its third-quarter call, said that it anticipates seasonally lower demand across most industries in the fourth quarter. Higher feedstock costs, new industry capacity and slowing Chinese demand growth continue to put pressure on global olefins and polyolefins margins. Following the end of the summer driving season, oxyfuels and refining margins are projected to fall.



Nonetheless, oxyfuel margins are expected to remain significantly higher than historical averages. LyondellBasell plans to operate its assets in line with market demand during the fourth quarter, with average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, 75% for European O&P assets and 70% for Intermediates & Derivatives assets.

