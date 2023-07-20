LyondellBasell (LYB) Buys 50% Stake in Dutch Recycling Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has announced to acquire 50% share in Stiphout Industries, which operates a facility in Montfort, the Netherlands. Stiphout has an annual processing capacity equivalent to the total amount of plastic packaging waste generated by more than 500,000 Dutch citizens.



This buyout is in line with LYB’s strategy of investing in recycling and plastic waste processing companies to supplement its existing assets in the Netherlands and Germany as well as with its integrated hub model. In addition, LyondellBasell can utilize local logistics and operational benefits with its Quality Circular Polymers business through this alliance. It also opens up opportunities for LyondellBasell to further expand its CirculenRecover portfolio, delivering solutions for customers and brand owners in support of their circular and low-carbon goals.



Stiphout has solidified itself as an innovative player in the Netherlands by converting plastic household waste into clean flakes of recycled polypropylene and high-density polyethylene materials. The collaboration with LyondellBasell will enable it to improve its commercial and operational excellence.



Shares of LYB have gained 4.9% over the past year compared with 12% growth of its industry.



The company anticipates a slight increase in global demand driven by usual seasonal trends. The demand for transportation fuels is expected to increase over the summer, supporting oxyfuels and refining margins. Delays at the beginning of industry-wide capacity expansions for polyethylene in North America are likely to lower new market supply and support polyethylene margins.



In order to keep pace with the market expectation, LyondellBasell estimates operating Intermediates & Derivatives assets at 80% and modestly raise global olefins and polyolefins operating rates to 85%. LYB will continue to monitor the impact on petrochemical markets in the second half of 2023 of shifting global monetary policies and strengthening economic conditions in China.

