LyondellBasell (LYB) Acquires Minority Share in Source One

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Source One GmbH, Leiferde, Germany, a plastic waste sourcing and engineering firm focused on developing technical solutions for difficult-to-recycle post-consumer plastic waste. Both LyondellBasell and Landbell will be shareholders in Source One. Landbell is a global service provider with a global network of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and take-back organizations.



LyondellBasell has gained access to Source One's engineering and plastic waste-sourcing services as a result of this strategic investment. It also forms a collaboration with Landbell to supply plastic packaging waste volumes for LYB's advanced recycling operations. Processing plastic waste volumes from EPR Service Providers like Landbell strengthens LYB’s commitment to assisting brand owners in closing the plastic packaging loop.



LyondellBasell is taking another important step to secure access to plastic waste for recycling activities and to strengthen its Circulen product portfolio of materials made from recyclable or renewable resources by investing in Source One, LYB noted.



Source One will be 50% owned by 23 Oaks Investments, Leiferde, Germany, which has formed the joint venture Source One Plastics with LyondellBasell in 2022. Source One Plastics is currently building an energy-efficient, advanced plastic waste sorting and recycling facility in Germany.



The company, on its third-quarter call, said that it anticipates seasonally lower demand across most industries in the fourth quarter. Higher feedstock costs, new industry capacity and slowing Chinese demand growth continue to put pressure on global olefins and polyolefins margins. Following the end of the summer driving season, oxyfuels and refining margins are projected to decline.



Nonetheless, oxyfuel margins are expected to remain significantly higher than historical averages. LyondellBasell plans to operate its assets in line with market demand during the fourth quarter, with average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, 75% for European O&P assets and 70% for Intermediates & Derivatives assets.

