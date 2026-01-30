LyondellBasell Industries Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on January 30, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.lyondellbasell.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 877-407-8029 or 201-689-8029.

For a replay call, dial 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415, Access ID: 13746215.

