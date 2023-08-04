LyondellBasell Industries Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on August 4, 2023, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.lyondellbasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (US) or 201-689-8029 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415, Access ID: 13739183.

