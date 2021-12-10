LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at LyondellBasell Industries' (NYSE:LYB) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for LyondellBasell Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$6.8b ÷ (US$39b - US$7.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, LyondellBasell Industries has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:LYB Return on Capital Employed December 10th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for LyondellBasell Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries here for free.

What Can We Tell From LyondellBasell Industries' ROCE Trend?

LyondellBasell Industries deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 22% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 64% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line On LyondellBasell Industries' ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And given the stock has only risen 27% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if LyondellBasell Industries is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

