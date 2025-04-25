Markets
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Reveals Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

April 25, 2025 — 06:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $177 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $473 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $110 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to $7.677 billion from $8.304 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $177 Mln. vs. $473 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $7.677 Bln vs. $8.304 Bln last year.

