LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $573 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $747 million, or $2.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $617 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $10.322 billion from $10.625 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $573 Mln. vs. $747 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.322 Bln vs. $10.625 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.