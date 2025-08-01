LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Profit Drops In Q2

Markets
(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $115 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $924 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8% to $7.658 billion from $8.678 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $115 Mln. vs. $924 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $7.658 Bln vs. $8.678 Bln last year.

