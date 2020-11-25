LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LYB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LYB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.85, the dividend yield is 4.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LYB was $90.85, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.82 and a 169.5% increase over the 52 week low of $33.71.

LYB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). LYB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports LYB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.68%, compared to an industry average of -10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LYB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LYB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LYB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 25.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LYB at 4.62%.

