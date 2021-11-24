LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LYB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LYB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.44, the dividend yield is 4.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LYB was $93.44, representing a -20.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.02 and a 13.58% increase over the 52 week low of $82.27.

LYB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). LYB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.11. Zacks Investment Research reports LYB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 241.93%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lyb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LYB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LYB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 7.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LYB at 4.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.